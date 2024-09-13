Domestic violence survivors share their voice through I am V.I.C.T.O.R academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I am a V.I.C.T.O.R Training Academy, where those who went through domestic violence can conquer their vision through podcasts.



Three Domestic survivors that went through The New You Beauty Social podcast are graduating.

Angel Lee founder encourages those to reach resilience and share their story through their podcast.

The True New Beauty Podcast is a 5 Module Program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“All of them were very resilient in getting through their program and getting on their way for their podcast.”

A domestic survivor herself, Angel Lee who runs the program, tells me their podcast is a vision of resilience, as she mentors those to share their story with a broader audience.

On this day however it's all about the vision boards.

“Not just through me telling my story, let’s come together and, you know spread this abroad that there are many women that have survived domestic violence and sexual assault.”

A sister supporting each other is what survivors need said Tionya Randle, adding that some victims don’t know they were in a domestic violence situation or faced assault.

Tionya Randle tells me, “They don’t know how to get out of situations they’re not comfortable talking to other people because of shame or guilt.”

Tionya, Xenia King, and Maria Bueno were the three women selected to break that stigma through a podcast and vision board.

Xenia King told me, “To break the chains the links of secrets, during abuse you learn to be a very good secret keeper.”

Allowing their voices to be discovered, Bueno tells me that finding her people allowed her to find her voice.

Maria Bueno says, “Find your group of women and find your community, that’s going to help you because as long as you look for that help it’s going to be there.”

Graduation is set for Saturday, September 14th, at which time they'll announce their podcast.

