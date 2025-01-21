Donald Trump inaugurated as the 47th president with strong focus on immigration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While the president's speech outlined a strike against violent criminals crossing the border, immigration attorneys are looking at the by-products of the president's policies.



President Trump promised that through executive orders, he will return "millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

The president declared he will reinstate a "Remain in Mexico" policy, designate cartels as terrorist organizations, and "defend our country from threats and invasions at a level that nobody's ever seen before."

Immigration, border security, and deportations have been at the forefront of President Donald Trump's campaign and now during his inauguration speech, the president outlined the first steps to his plan: declaring a national emergency at the border, directing the military to prioritize our borders, and invoking a centuries-old law.

"I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country." President Trump declared his first steps for immigration and border security as he takes office for the second time. "Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks, bringing devastating crime to US soil, including our cities and inner cities."

While the president focused on transnational criminal threats, legal experts are weighing the implications. Local immigration attorney Win Eaton warns the obscure nature of this law could also be used against any undocumented immigrant.

"It would allow the government to have extraordinary ability to detain and deport people that are determined to be enemies of the United States and that sounds very reasonable until you realize that the definition of who they want to go after includes a very broad, uh necessary group of people that we need in the United States, and that those are the farm workers that may not have documents uh straightened out. Those are people working in meat packing plants. Those are people that are building houses and mowing lawns and have no criminal history."

Eaton fears the fallout of these promises will result not only in large-scale criminal deportations, but if left unchecked, a harmful reduction in labor force without the numbers to replace them.

"I think the chapter's not been written just yet," Eaton said.

In support of the president's policies, Republican Congressman Vince Fong reiterated that Trump's focus is on criminal activities.

"It's a step by step process. Right now no one trusts our, no one will trust anything unless our border is secure," Fong stated.

He emphasized the need to reduce the influx of illegal drugs and criminal smuggling throughout our own community, citing that transnational criminal organizations are targeting the country.

"The agriculture community in the industry is going to work with the Trump administration, but again, it's a step-by-step process," Fong said. "We secure the border first, ensure that that's done, and then we can have those conversations at a later time."

But Eaton isn't convinced the labor industry will have the time to wait.

"The problem here again is the congressionally imposed limits on those programs of 33,000 is wholly inadequate," he said.

