Don't wait until its too late; Time to prepare with Kern Aging & Adult Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The state of California wants to emphasize to be ready for anything. They partnered with Kern County Aging and Adult Services & created a resource guide. This guide has all programs available to you.



All programs in the guide can be found in Kern County.

The organization will see if you qualify for HICAP and medicare.

Representative from the department of aging, shows the purpose of the guide, and why it's important to prepare.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Has one of your family members been diagnosed or injured and does not have health insurance. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers many programs to help you plan for your future.

The agency is emphasizing the importance of preparing for the future, and not waiting until you need the services, to reach out.

Jeremy Oliver the Director of Kern County Aging and Adult Services says "Most people don't think about what will happen in the event of a disability. Something that limits their ability to do certain things, so preparation is the way to go. You want to set up an advance health care directive, or a power of attorney. Things that will designate what your wishes are in the event you might lose your voice."

The California Department of Aging is traveling the state... having created a resource guide for older Californians.

In this guide, you can find all the services and how to apply for them.

"We provide a wide array of services statewide in California. Here in Kern County, you can find adult day care programs, adult day health care programs, paste programs, senior nutrition programs, caregiver support programs, meal programs, insurance counseling, the list is long. We encourage you to check the resource guide to find out what's available to you." said Susan Demarois director of California Department of Aging.

The Kern County Aging and Adult Service Department provides all these services and also a healthcare program known as HICAP.

Lupe Garcia a program support supervisor at Kern County mentions "The hi-cap program is a program that helps Medicare beneficiaries understand their medical insurance options. We counsel them on all of the plans that are offered here in Kern County. Such as supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans.

If you or someone you know wants to get in contact with Kern County Aging and Adult Services please visit KernCounty.com. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

