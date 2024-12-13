Dustin's Diner continues its annual tradition of raising funds for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dustin's Diner continues its annual Haggin Oaks tradition of raising funds for the Open Door Network.



Cookies sold at Haggin Oaks Christmas event for $1 each.

Event has raised around $300,000 for the Open Door Network's homeless center.

Funds provide shelter, meals, blankets, clothes, and therapy services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Smells of sugar cookies float in the air and dough is molded as Dustin's Diner volunteers bake around 5,000 cookies in the span of 4 days.

Kim Hamilton has the goal of selling the cookies during their annual Haggin Oaks Christmas neighborhood event for just a dollar each.

"We have Santa out having fun, we have candy canes, we have sometimes Rodger the lounge singer will be out singing, we have bands that come," said Kim Hamilton.

Cassandra Gear from the Open Door Network's homeless center tells me Dustin's Diner has raised around 300,000 dollars from the community buying their cookies and beverages.

"We are able to offer shelter, meals, blankets, clothes, and we offer therapy services," said Cassandra Gear.

It started out with Hamilton coming out with her family to support a good cause.

"Our kids loved it every year and just their friends, our neighbors, and we just feel fortunate to be able to host at our home," said Kim Hamilton.

Now she organizes the event with volunteers to keep the Bakersfield tradition alive as the tradition and spirit has been passed down to her.

"The diner was going to go away and so I asked my husband one night, what do you think? He said I guess we can try it and 16 years later we are still doing it at our home," Kim Hamilton addresses.

The Haggin Oaks neighborhood festivities start this Friday from 6 to 9 pm and will continue until December 22nd.

Dustin’s Diner is located at 2301 Haggin Oaks Boulevard.

The diners hours are below.



Dec. 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, & 22nd.

Friday and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Thursday & Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

