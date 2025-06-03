East Bakersfield High Students Art Heading to White House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A powerful piece of art, created by one of our own East Bakersfield High students, captures a moment in time—and it’s taking her all the way to Washington, D.C. Local student Lauren Newkirk wins the 2025 Congressional Art Competition.

Her artwork will be displayed in Washington, D.C. representing California’s 22nd Congressional District.

Inspired by a concert experience with her mother, the piece took four months to create.

Lauren has been passionate about art since she was two years old.

She expresses gratitude for community support and her art teacher's guidance.



Broadcast transcript:

Outside the gates of the East Kern High School District inside Lauren Newkirk an incoming junior sits in class attending one of her favorite subjects, art.

Drawing since she was just 2 years old she tells me,“Art is so fun, you get to take something from your brain, and put it in physical form for everyone to see I think it’s just the coolest absolute most amazing concept that I get to be a part of everyday.”

Now at the age of 16 her artwork will hang inside the White House representing the 2025 Congressional Art Competition for California’s 22nd Congressional District.

“I was literally jumping up and down, crying in the hallway with my friend Kaley it was one of those things that was just beyond words.”

Selected from around 20 entries she says this is all because of her art teacher Ryan Rickard. “

Taking in music at the Fox theater, enjoying downtown Bakersfield. I knew that was a special experience and that experience would come through in the artwork,” He explains.

She tells me the artwork was inspired by a photo she captured from a time her and her mother Lacey Newkirk went to an Ann Wilson concert at the Fox theater with her mother.

“You know you can come in and look at it and say that’s a cool picture but, I think really me and my mom will actually be able to understand that night.”

Now what once was a memory turned 4 months into work representing the Central Valley as her mother remembers her first artwork she made in Kindergarten.

Lacey Newkirk shares,“I didn’t know it would go from that to this so very proud.”

