East Bakersfield residents claim unsafe living conditions in apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An East Bakersfield apartment complex is facing some upset tenants after they claim unsafe and hazardous living conditions. Tenants are now taking a stand and signing a petition for action.



Residents Luis Perez and Cory Grate have lived at their East Bakersfield complex for about 12 years now.

In March of last year, they say they started to become more concerned with apartment management.

Creating the tenants rights union of Bakersfield in 2024, they’ve since gathered signatures to demand their landlord part of Executive Property Management, to make the repairs necessary in order to increase safety.

It started in March of 2024, two East Bakersfield renters starting to notice things like like exposed wires and cracks in the walls. Speaking with their neighbors and seeing the same issues, they've decided to take a stand against it.

"Weeks went by I noticed like hey, the air isn't working and they're like oh, no biggie you need to change the filter and I'm like I'm not the maintenance guy,” said tenant Marlii Broussard.

Broussard has lived at this complex since October of 2024, saying weeks after her move-in date is when she started to become concerned.

She tells me it isn't just the vents that pose a problem.

"My youngest has gotten sick within the last few months, I've noticed rust and mold growing probably like a good four or five times,” said Broussard.

It's because of this that Broussard tells me she's in the process of leaving the complex.

Residents Luis Perez and Cory Grate have lived at the complex for 12 years, and they, too, have noticed similar issues, giving me a walkthrough of the complex.

"As you can see from the rust, it's already deteriorating and the gate itself is almost collapsing in. Some of the foundation of the concrete is being exposed on the bottom,” said Perez.

"We have exposed wiring right here this is actually on every light fixture. We have a sewage problem right here it has a little dry spot right now,” said Grate.

Both Perez and Grate tell me that their landlords do not provide any maintenance assistance and their frustration has increased, demanding answers and safer living conditions.

We have reached out to Executive Property Management for comment on the matter, but have yet to receive a response.

The Tenants Rights Union of Bakersfield say they've given property management officials until June 6 to respond to their requests, otherwise, they will be making this a legal matter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

