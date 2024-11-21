Economic pressures forces local Bakersfield businesses to close

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the state of the economy local businesses have been closing and opening their doors in Kern County. But not all businesses are making it.



Baby Me Simply Me opened in 2005. Ryan Goldberg, the owner, sells women's and baby's clothes.

The customers that come through the doors are what she'll always cherish.

"They are my neighborhood here and, I get to see them when they're pregnant, I get to see them when they have the baby, I get to see them, when the babies grow up."

As the pandemic hit, Goldbergs store was impacted with her having to compete with online shopping and a change in customers spending habits.

Goldberg explains her concerns, "People's perception of maybe what they are going to get or receive when they walk into a small business, our business is different than it used to be because they get that instant gratification when they are buying online."

As vendor prices have increased from previous years, another business, Sugar Daddy's Women's Boutique, has also been impacted and is deciding to close.

It too, is not able to keep up with the rise in vendor prices and overhead.

Shubin adds, "Vendors, all the brands that I carry, their cost all went up. I even dropped a few vendors because they tripled in their prices, and I thought there's no way."

CSUB Economics professor Dr. Aaron Hegde tells me that there's a trend nationwide impacting local businesses.

"One of the things we've noticed since 2018, it's been challenging for small businesses especially to get enough sales and then if they want to expand or cover some of the payroll and things, the credit situation has been tight," Hegde tells me.

With this year being a downturn cycle,

some businesses will leave and some will continue to stay depending on the consumer.

