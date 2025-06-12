Elder abuse awareness: know the signs, take action

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Elder abuse is often hidden, but recognizing the signs and taking action can protect our seniors.



This month marks National Elder Abuse Awareness Month. You or someone you’re close to may not even know that they’ve fallen victim to elder abuse. Here are a few signs to watch for.

Now more than ever is a crucial time to pay extra close attention to the senior citizens in our community.

According to Aging and Adult Services, elder abuse is vastly underreported — only 1 in 24 cases are ever brought to light. When it comes to financial abuse, the numbers are even more alarming, with just 1 in 44 cases reported. In California alone, an estimated 202,549 cases of elder abuse are reported each year. In Kern County, there were just under 7,000 (6,985) reported cases of elder abuse in 2024.

Colleen Philley, is the program director, with Aging and Adult Services and she says, "Anytime you suspect elder abuse, you don’t have to know for sure that it’s happening. If you suspect it, then it’s recommended that you call it in."

Oftentimes, elder abuse comes from someone close — a caregiver or even a family member.

If you see unexplained bruises, mail piling up, or seniors asking for money — speak up. "Things have the tendency to escalate. So if you can recognize it in the early onset — things like financial abuse — if you can catch it early enough, maybe the whole entire savings the person had doesn’t disappear." Philley said.

She adds that there are many forms of abuse — including financial, physical, mental, and even self-neglect.

I spoke with an attorney and learned critical steps that could protect you or a loved one from elder abuse.

Tanya Alsheikh, is an attorney, with Chain Cohn Clark and she tells me, "If they notice something, they have to report it. I mean, the best thing you can do is report it to the licensing agencies. If your loved one is at a skilled nursing facility, call the Department of Public Health. If they are at a residential care facility, go to Community Care Licensing. Once you do a report to one of those agencies, they do their own investigation and they'll let you know what they find."

She adds that she saw a significant need in the community for someone to take on elder neglect cases. "Elder abuse and neglect is the silent epidemic that’s going after our most vulnerable population." She said.

Chain Cohn Clark offers free consultations for those who want to learn more.

For the 24-hour hotline, you can call Adult Protective Services at 800-277-7866 or 661-868-1006.

In an emergency, call 911 to report abuse.

Remember — reporting suspected abuse can help protect our seniors.

Aging & Adult Services website

Chain Cohn Clark website

