Elder man recalls East Bakersfield attack that left him and another injured

Danny, who asked we not use his last name, was sitting in his car in a parking lot off Auburn and Oswell streets around 5 a.m. on Oct. 25 when he was attacked.

Danny said he believed there were three attackers, a young woman and two young men.

An employee of the nearby diner witnessed part of the attack and intervened, resulting in their own injuries.

“Yesterday was the first day I've been out of the house, and when I'm out, always looking around," said 75-year-old Danny, an elder Bakersfield resident who was attacked Friday morning while waiting to go to Bible study.

Ever since his wife passed away this year, Danny tells me he’s spent every Friday morning going to Honey I'm Home, a local breakfast diner located off Auburn and Oswell streets.

He said he get’s there early around 5 a.m. before they even open.

“I get there every Friday at the same time, and I'm always talking to my buddy in Colorado at the same time," he said.

On October 25 though, while waiting in his car, he was met by a knock on the window.

“And this person come up to my window, and I looked at them, and they're they're saying something. I can't understand what they're saying," he said. "For some reason, I don't know why, I opened my door and step started to step out. The person took a step back, and then took their hoodie off, and it was a young girl."

Danny said it was at that time someone came up behind him.

“When I stood up, that's when I got hit in the back of the head. And then I started getting back in the car, and I saw the fire extinguisher," he said. "He pulled the trigger, sprayed me with it, and then hit me in the upper lip."

While he was disoriented, he said his friend on the phone heard much of the attack.

“He said that the girl was hollered. Hit him again. Hit him again."

He was able to get away, driving himself home before the hospital where he was assessed with a split lip and internal bruising to his head. It wasn't until hours later then that he learned he wasn’t the only one attacked.

“One of our employees had to actually intervene when he was being attacked, they actually intervened and they in-turn were attacked and injured," said Todd Schreiber, a co-owner of Honey I'm Home.

Schreiber said a member of the staff at Honey I’m Home witnessed part of Danny’s attack and came to his rescue.

Danny said he knew another person had been injured but it wasn't until our interview that he learned that person had been trying to help him.

“Danny’s been a longterm customer," Schreiber said. "Any one in this shopping center, any one of them would have done the same thing.”

Schreiber said while they’ve only been open since January, they’ve built a strong community within this shopping center and everyone looks out for each other. Which is why he wants to see those responsible for these attacks held accountable.

“We’d love to see more patrols come through here," he said. "Something needs to be done.”

Danny said even though his attackers are still at-large, he won’t let that stop him from visiting his favorite breakfast spot.

“Do you think that you'll feel the same going back there?" I asked

"Well, I'm going back because that's where we have our Bible study. They're not going to keep me away," Danny answered.

Bakersfield police are actively investigating these attacks. If anyone has any information you’re asked to report it at 327-7111.

