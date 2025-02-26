ELECTION DAY: The race for the 32nd Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Voters in Kern and Tulare counties hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the next 32nd District Assemblymember.

The seat has been open since former assemblyman and now Congressman Vince Fong vacated the seat in favor of the 20th Congressional District.

Four candidates are in the running, Bakersfield businessman Stan Ellis (R), Frazier Park resident Holli Willibey (R), Bakersfield native Chris Cruz-Boone (D), and Visalia resident William Brown Jr. (L).

It's still anyone's race, when it comes to this special election for the 32nd assembly district. Big issues on voter's minds span from agriculture and water, oil, inflation and homelessness.

Voter turnout for this election is expected to be low, but polling sites were open and ready throughout Kern County since 7am.

