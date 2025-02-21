Emerson Middle School giving back to their students with free haircuts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Once a month, Emerson Middle School partners with Bakersfield Barber College & provides free haircuts for their students. This initiative keeps their students presentable & excited to come to school.



The school started this service about two years ago, servicing on a average of 50 students before lunch.

Bakersfield Barber College sends out 10 students to Emerson, to practice and cut their students hair.

Emerson plans on hiring a beautician and barber for their graduating 8th grade class to make sure their graduation pictures are perfect.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Growing up in a low-income neighborhood and affects you in the smallest ways. Whether it's clothes, shoes, or even haircuts. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. That's why Emerson Middle School wants to provide their students with the best support, offering monthly haircuts to make sure their students always looking their best.

The middle school has been providing this service monthly for the last two years. The school partnered with Bakersfield Barber College. You can say this is a win-win situation because it helps aspiring barbers learn their trade while giving back to the community.

Myron Williams Principal of Emerson Middle School says "This is a part of our social-emotional learning for our young men. This promotes positive self-image and builds their self-esteem. I always tell them if you feel good, look good and join the community, it reinforces the positive school culture we're trying to build."

At Emerson, at least 10% of its students are confirmed to come from families who are below the federal poverty line. This service takes the pressure off some parents allowing their students to still look their best. Students like Joshuah Reyes are thankful to have this service provided during the school day.

"Sometimes we struggle financially, especially during these times. Trying to get a haircut every two weeks can be hard. That's why we give them the opportunity once a month at school. When you see them light up, especially when they get a crazy design like Reynaldo or something. They just light up the room, they are so happy, and have a smile on their face the rest of the day." said Angela Magno Family Community Engagement Liaison for BCSD

Reyes said "My dad doesn't have to worry about me getting another haircut." Bakersfield Barber College sends out 10 barbers each time to cut at Emerson. Servicing an average of 50 students before lunch time.

"It's a cool thing to do, because you get to change people lives. If you make someone feel better about themselves that's what really matters, you know putting a smile on peoples faces. For people to want to come to you that's a good feeling." said Allan Maodonado aspiring barber.

"Sometimes you just want a free haircut instead of having to pay for it. Mine came out good!." said Reyes

Mrs. Magno they plan to bring beauticians and barbers for their 8th grade students for graduation. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

