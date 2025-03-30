Emerson Middle School host their second annual college & career fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students from 6-8th grade had the opportunity to interact with multiple schools & businesses from across Kern County. Learning about the careers they could possibly obtain in the near future.



Students attended the college & career fair during their assigned lunch.

Organizations like BPD, Hall Ambulance, Valley Strong Credit Union, 23ABC along with others came out on Friday.

The career fair took place from 10:30-1:30 in their courtyard.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Emerson Middle school wants to prepare their students for the workforce and life after high school. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. During their lunch period students got a chance to interact with multiple organizations across Kern County.

Students from 6-8th grade visited different tables in the career fair to see what specific career interested them. Some knew exactly what they wanted to be while others were seeing what was out there. Students like Mariah Sanders tells me she is interested in becoming a neurologist.

"Were going around trying to figure out what suits us. Deciding what we will be interested in, choosing a career for life. We are 8th graders like we are going to high school its our time to start thinking about our careers. I really like the way brains, more specifically the human brain functions. I like looking at x-rays of the brain processing thoughts, its really interesting to me." said Sanders

The school invited multiple organizations to come out and encourage their students to want to reach for their dreams. They invited Hall Ambulance, Valley Strong, Bakersfield College and others. BPD was on campus and had kids wear the weighted vest they wear in the field to show the kids what there training is like in the academy. While 23ABC was outside showing students how to shoot, edit, and report their fellow classmates.

Bryan Adams Behavior Intervention Specialist said "Well the main thing that our principal Mr. Williams wants to do is expose our students to other things they can do outside of just the Bakersfield area. especially in terms of careers and education. This is our college and career day, and we really want to give them the opportunity to see the possibility. We all know what you see you can become."

Organizers tell me this is their second year hosting the career fair and they plan to make this an annual tradition. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

