Empowering Youth: C.E.O. Instills Healthy Habits in Young Men

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Community Empowerment Organization in Bakersfield engaged young males to develop healthier habits that will contribute to their future success over the weekend.



The initiative aimed to inspire and equip youth with the tools needed for long term well being and achievement.

Participants practiced self-affirmations and reinforced them through reflective journaling to build a positive mindset.

23ABC’s Eric J. Dockery spoke about the power of positive thinking and the importance of writing down goals to achieve them.

This past Saturday in downtown Bakersfield, the Community Empowerment Organization (C.E.O.) hosted a transformative workshop designed to instill healthy habits in young men that will help pave the way for their future success.

Victor Hinojos, Executive Director of C.E.O., shared his vision for the event. He said, “Today we really focused on how habits impact success, and so what we would like to see happen is to see our youth live a very intentional life.”

The goal of the workshop was to equip young men with the skills to make choices that positively influence their futures, with a focus on intentionality. A key part of this was practicing self-affirmations, which participants not only spoke aloud but also reinforced through reflective journaling.

Jaquian Padilla, a young participant, reflected on his personal growth. He said, “Creating my future, learning what to do for my career, learning how to motivate myself, never giving up, and caring for my friends and family.”

The workshop also welcomed a special guest, Eric J. Dockery, a familiar face from 23ABC. Dockery believes in the power of positive thinking and hard work. He said, “You writing it down and you physically seeing it, it’s mentally going to drive you to want more and mentally want you to achieve that.”

Dockery encouraged the youth to dream big, asking them to reflect on deeper questions that shape their futures. He asked, “What do you want to do with your life and how do you want to make a difference? How do you want to motivate your friends and your homies?”

Johnathan Davis, a workshop speaker, also offered valuable insight. He said, “A lot of people in your friend group are not gonna stay with you forever, you gotta surround yourself with people who you know are gonna do better, you and themselves.”

The event wasn’t just about discussions and reflections — participants also had hands-on training, further reinforcing the lessons they learned.

For some, the workshop served as a powerful reminder that their past doesn’t define their future. Xavier Grant said, “I don’t have to be a product of my environment just because of where I came from. That don’t have to be me. I can be anything I want.”

Despite a packed agenda, there was also time for students to connect, unwind, and enjoy the moment.

By the end of the workshop, many of the young men walked away with a renewed sense of purpose and possibility.

Officials with the Community Empowerment Organization have announced their next workshop will be held sometime in March.

