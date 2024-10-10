Equity Rise documentary sheds light on Southeast Bakersfield's challenges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tym4Change's latest film, Equity Rise: The Heart of Southeast Bakersfield, premieres on October 9th, focusing on the barriers and resilience of the Southeast Bakersfield community.



Jovon Dangerfield, Executive Director, and the team spent two and a half years producing the film.

The film highlights impactful stories, including that of volunteer Victor Lara.

The documentary aims to inspire change and will also be available on YouTube on October 9th.

If you stop by Maya Cinemas, you'll have a number of new movies to choose from, but on Wednesday at the theater, you'll have the chance to watch a documentary filmed right here in Bakersfield.

"I'm gonna keep it even more real. Kids should be able to do research projects in parks without being approached by gang members," Jovon Dangerfield, the executive director of Tym4Change, said in their new film's trailer.

The film, Equity Rise: The Heart of Southeast Bakersfield, was produced by Dangerfield and students with Tym4Change to highlight the barriers and resiliency of the community in southeast Bakersfield.

"A lot of times with some of this work, you'll see a lot of people accusing one side or another, Republican or Democratic. Tym4Change is really about bringing people together," he said.

Dangerfield and his team produced the film for two and a half years documenting their effort to create change in areas like Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

"When we found needles in Martin Luther King Park, we were able to take action and get ordinances passed at the city level, city council, to make the park a safer place for kids," Dangerfield said.

They also aimed to highlight the stories of community members like Victor Lara, whose story will be featured in the film.

"Jo, here, he kind of mentored me and told me, 'Hey man, your story is going to inspire people. You know you might not think so, but if one person hears it and it inspires them to do something,' so that's kinda what motivated me to do this," Lara said.

Dangerfield says the film helped the youth participating in the production process to enhance their skills and taught them how to engage with other people to encourage equity in Bakersfield.

"You know I want everybody in California, the U.S., Mexico, all around the world to actually see this and be like, you know what, we can do this too," he said.

If you can't catch Equity Rise: The Heart of Southeast Bakersfield in theatres, it will also premier on YouTube on October 9th.



