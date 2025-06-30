Essential steps to prepare your pet for an evacuation during wildfire season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you watched my previous story, you should have a pretty good idea of how to prepare for an evacuation in case of a wildfire. However, if you own pets or livestock, there are some extra steps.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Imagine this: it’s 3:00 a.m., and it’s pitch black outside when you notice flames bursting just across the street.

You need to evacuate— now.

You have your family and go-bag, but what about your pets?

If you’re a pet owner, then you know our furry friends are family.

So when a natural disaster strikes and you need to evacuate and seek shelter, another life is at risk.

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services, says preparation is key.

“There are many, many times when an evacuation happens and you have minutes to leave,” said Cullen. “If you’re not prepared, I think that’s why a lot of times we see folks that leave their pets behind— because they didn’t make their arrangements in advance; they didn’t prepare.”

So what does this preparation actually look like?

To start, make your furry friend their own go-bag.

“What do you wanna have in your go-bag? You want to have about three to five days’ worth of supplies for your animal, and that may be food and may be bottled water and maybe bowls for them. If they eat canned food, rotate that canned food. If they eat dry food, have a small supply of dry food. Any medications you might have for them, information like a recent photograph, microchip number, and information contact number for you. If there is a blanket or toys that they enjoy,” said Cullen.

Cindy Huge, with the American Red Cross also emphasizes the importance of having your animal’s identification.

“Bring the animals,” said Huge. “If you have a little bed for the animals, always bring a collar, make sure it has identification, and a leash because animals will get afraid, maybe jump so you don’t wanna do that. Come to our shelters and we will work with you to make sure that your animals are taken care of very well.”

Another way to help streamline the evacuation process is by socializing animals. And for livestock, getting them comfortable with being in a trailer.

“A lot of times when emergency responders come to your house, if it’s us, if it’s animal services, we’re trying to evacuate your animals, I can’t guarantee we’re gonna be able to evacuate your large animal if I can’t get them safely handled and into a trailer,” said Cullen.

If push comes to shove, you may need to get creative.

Huge advises cat owners: “We tell people to put it into a pillowcase… if you can get ahold of the cat and evacuate with your cat that way.”

Finally, it's important for drivers to know their way around the neighborhood; to find the quickest and safest route.

“At the end of the day, when disaster strikes, it’s going to be stressful for you and it’s gonna be stressful for your animal,” said Cullen. “But if you have the supplies in place and you have a plan in place, then you should be able to get them to an evacuation center or get them to safety with you.”

Cullen adds that identification for animals can vary from microchips to temporary tags. Visit this link to learn how Kern County Animal Services can help with this process.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

