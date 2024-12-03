Expect heightened security during this year's Christmas parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In light of last year's Christmas parade crash, planning and security for this year's event has been ongoing for months, and parade-goers can expect a few new measures.



Ever since that incident, police have been looking at ways to improve safety at large events.

Bakersfield Police said one of the biggest additions to security has been the recent purchase of 24 new Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers.

Misti Cole, owner of Poppi's Pastrami, said even after they were struck by the truck last year, they still plan to attend and work the parade this year.

When a drunk driver crashed into a crowd of attendees at the 2023 Bakersfield Christmas Parade, Misti Cole, owner of Poppi's Pastrami, witnessed everything firsthand as the vehicle skidded into her food truck.

"As it happened, I didn't really think about anything; I just kinda went into survival mode,” she said.

Several people were injured during the crash, including three men who were hospitalized. Cole said her daughter was thrown by the food truck being hit and while her injuries were minor, they've left a lasting impact.

"My daughter gets really scared now. Every time we park on the side of the road and she hears something, she thinks maybe we're getting hit again,” said Cole.

Bakersfield Police said one of the biggest additions to security has been the recent purchase of 24 new Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers.

"If a vehicle were to try to breach our perimeter, this is the face it would strike,” said Sergeant Eric Celedon. “In striking the face of the barrier, it's going to cause it to tip over, and with these large teeth in the bottom, it'll cause them to dig into the pavement, causing the vehicle to tip up and preventing it from advancing."

Sgt. Celedon said these new barriers will not only protect crowds by blocking dangers to the parade route but also allow BPD to better place officers where they're needed and protected.

"We don't have to man them with an officer or a vehicle by using these barriers. Being able to take the officer out of that scenario is invaluable, not only for keeping our community safe but also for keeping our officers safe,” he said.

Celedon said they've already begun using the barriers and testing them at events to prepare for this year's Christmas parade, something that has been apparent in recent weeks. Anyone who attended November’s Veteran’s Day Parade downtown would likely have noticed some of the barriers and other measures.

Cole said while last year's events were tragic, she's still planning to attend and work the parade again this year. She hopes that others will feel safe as well, especially given the additional measures.

"We don't have a lot of things that go on in Bakersfield like other towns and bigger cities do. This is something that kids and families can do together."

Meanwhile, Alan Lewis Booth, the driver charged with DUI from last year's crash, is set to go to trial in February.

The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at 6 p.m.

