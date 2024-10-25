Family advocates for street safety near schools after child's death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of the 8-year-old that was struck and killed while walking home from school tells me they won't stop bringing attention to this incident. Not only to keep the child's memory alive, but to hopefully bring about change in our community.



Video shows photos and a memorial of 8-year-old Ricardo "Richie" Aguilar, who was killed when he was struck by a car while walking home from school.

Richie's family and community members are calling on the school district and city officials to make changes and enhance safety measures along streets near schools.

This is him and my son, they grew up together. My son is having it really hard," said Christina Aguilar, the aunt of 8-year-old Ricardo Aguilar." This is him and his little brother, and this is him. He had a beautiful smile."

Ricardo Aguilar brought joy and smile everywhere he went. At only 8-years-old, he had big dreams. He actually was interested in cooking.

"He used to like to cook," Christina said. "He had goals of being a chef one day.

Christina tells me her nephew — known lovingly as Richie — was taken too soon when he was struck and killed while walking home from Roosevelt Elementary. This tragedy has left a hole in their family, and she says they're not going to be quiet about it.

"How many more do we have to have for them to take precaution?" Christina asked.

The family and several other community members are asking school and public officials to increase safety measures on streets surrounding schools in the district, highlighting bus stops at Cottonwood and Madison Avenue along East Planz Road, and the lack of a crosswalk at the site of the incident on Bank Street and Holtby Road.

"Anything that'll save a kid's life, because the streets don't have a stop sign or crossing guard, and that's not ensuring us that our kids are going to come home when we send them off to school.," Christina said.

During the Bakersfield City School District board meeting Tuesday, BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque responded to these appeals.

"Susie Rios, the principal of Roosevelt Elementary, since 2016 has petitioned the city for traffic studies to place improvements around the campus," he said. "Now someone's going to say that specific intersection wasn't a part of the study, no it was not. But there were others that have been requested over and over again."

Luque stated they cannot put a crossing guard at that intersection since there is no crosswalk, something he said they would need to work with the city to implement.

"This incident is still under investigation and from what I understand distracted driving is a key piece. But I do have a few referrals to make in response to this tragedy," said Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales during the City Council meeting Wednesday. "There have been a number of requests related to problem intersections in our community."

According to Bakersfield Police, so far this year, there have been 18 incidents involving a minor being hit by a car, 12 resulting in injuries.

"I know there is a long list, but I do think that we need to establish some sort of public online database of all neighborhood traffic calming requests and the status of those requests so that the public can see their specific issues," Gonzales said. "I think this will not only provide good information for the public, but it's also a way for us to generate more transparency and accountability for what we do within the city."

Ultimately, Richie's family says they will not stop asking officials and the community to make changes, no matter how long it takes.

"This is a horrible thing and we don't want this to happen again to another family, so we just want safety for the streets."

No arrest has been made in regards to Richie's death.

Superintendent Luque said he plans to hold a community listening session at Roosevelt Elementary on October 30.

