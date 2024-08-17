Family hopes to bring awareness as domestic violence reports in Bakersfield increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to Bakersfield Police, domestic violence reports have increased annually since 2020 when they received 1,783. By 2023, that number increased 15% to 2,486.



Earlier this month a young woman died at Kern Medical following what police say was a domestic violence incident.

While the man who caused her death has been arrested, a member of her family told me her case shines a light on a much bigger problem.

Crystal Acevedo was only 36 years old when she succumbed to injuries on August 8, following the alleged domestic violence incident. According to court documents, she had a concussion that resulted in a brain bleed and was put into an induced coma; her injuries are consistent with "a fall, being struck, or a car accident."

That same day, 39-year-old Ricardo Valles was arrested and charged for murder. Court records show this wasn't his first assault.

"It happens quite often," said Crystal Martinez, a domestic violence counselor for the Open Door Network.

Martinez said oftentimes perpetrators of this kind of abuse tend to repeat patterns.

"Every time they think something is going to be different," she said.

Acevedo's family member, who did not want to be identified, said Valles had just recently gotten back in touch with Acevedo after being paroled for a previous domestic violence incident.

Documents state that during the investigation, Valles sent a message to Acevedo's phone saying quote "I pushed U but U didn't fall that was it. U fell, I did not hit U in the face."

"You are starting to see more outcomes where the individual wasn't able to escape," Martinez said. "Unfortunately, those numbers increase year by year, day by day."

While Valles was taken into custody, Martinez said often times perpetrators go unpunished as victims often fail to report the abuse, yet these instances are increasing.

Martinez said whether the increase is due to increased reporting or an increase in incidents is hard to tell.

"It's a little bit of both, with the knowledge that we're putting out there, more people are feeling like it's ok to speak out," she said. "On the other hand, because it has been ignored for so long it is going to continue to increase."

Acevedo's family said she was a loving sister and aunt, and especially loved giving back to others. They hope that by sharing her story, they can spread more awareness to an issue that often remains behind closed doors.

"Oftentimes you do see the pattern continue to occur which is why we have to promote awareness, we have to promote education," Martinez said.

Valles is due back in court for a hearing in this case as well as parole violation on Aug. 22.

If you'd like to give back to the family during this time, you can do so here.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can call the Open Door Networks 24-hour hotline at 327-1091.

