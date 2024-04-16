Family of San Fernando woman found killed in Bakersfield asks for help solving crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On December 17, 2022, Karla Terron's body was found just after 6 a.m. burned in a vehicle off of Southbound 99 and Hosking. According to the Coroner's Office, she was killed just before 5 a.m. The mother of two had been stabbed multiple times.



Video shows the family of Karla Terron, a San Fernando woman who was brutally murdered and found in Bakersfield nearly a year and a half ago, placing a memorial for their loved one.

On December 17, 2022, Karla Terron's body was found just after 6 a.m. burned in a vehicle off of Southbound 99 and Hosking.

The mother of two had been stabbed multiple times.

Nearly a year and a half ago, the body of a San Fernando woman was found brutally murdered at the off-ramp on Highway 99 and Hosking Avenue. Now, her family is asking for any leads to come forward.

"I don't think anyone deserves to go through what she went through," said Pamela Rivera, the aunt of Karla Terron.

Terron, 27, was in the prime of her life according to her family. That's what makes her death that much more heartbreaking.

On December 17, 2022, Terron's body was found just after 6 a.m. burned in a vehicle off of Southbound 99 and Hosking. According to the Coroner's Office, she was killed just before 5 a.m. The mother of two had been stabbed multiple times.

"With all the hurt with all the suffering, we're not going to have her with us anymore," Rivera said. "But she has two kids. Two kids were left without their mom. Two kids that didn't deserve to have their mom taken away from them."

According to officials — the last place she was seen was at a bar in San Fernando — which brings about the question, how did she end up here?

"During this investigation, it was discovered Ms. Terron was last at a location in Bakersfield before being discarded on the freeway," said California Highway Patrol Detective Jose Bravo.

CHP Officer Tomas Martinez said a freeway murder investigation like this is rare for them, this case being only the second in the last five years. Which is why having community input is so important, because even the smallest detail could lead to answers.

"Luckily we can rely on our allied agencies to help us out but the public is probably the one that can solve this case by providing us with the information we need," Martinez said.

Terron's family laying a memorial on the off-ramp at Hosking — hoping it will help jog the memory of someone who could be the key to helping them find justice.

“Like anyone, like any person, no one deserves to suffer, no one should to go through the moments that she went through she should be here with us,” Rivera said.

If you have any details in this crime you’re asked to contact CHP at (661) 369-6600 or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

