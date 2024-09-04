Family of Vietnam veteran reunited with his Bronze Star two years after his passing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Courtney Veatch knew that her father was a Vietnam army vet, serving two years as an SP5 managing pharmaceuticals. But that was about all she knew of his service until she got a message from a complete stranger.



Ronald Guy Murotani served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war from 1970 to 1972. After his death, he was buried in the Bakersfield National Cemetery, only now his tombstone will need to be updated to showcase the many accomplishments his family never knew about.

Courtney Veatch knew that her father was a Vietnam army vet, having been drafted back in 1970 and serving two years as an SP5 managing pharmaceuticals. But that was about all she knew of his service.

“He was in charge of like ordering supplies and running their unit to get all of the supplies for the field hospitals," she said “Anytime that I would ask my dad about his time in the service he wouldn’t talk about it.”

While she knew there was more to his story, she didn’t know exactly what until she got a message from a complete stranger.

“Juan got my parents storage unit the day of my dad‘s birthday, which was August 28," she said. "He would’ve been 77 and it just like all the stars aligned.”

Veatch referring to Juan Gonzalez Sr., the man who purchased the storage unit containing Murotani's awards, including a Bronze Star.

“That was the best feeling ever, I did something amazing and I didn’t even realize it," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez had purchased the storage unit two years after Murotani’s passing. When he found the mementos of his service, he posted on a Bakersfield veteran’s Facebook page looking to reunite the awards with Murotani’s family.

“Maybe god was telling me to do something good because their dad was someone special in the Vietnam war,” he said.

The local veteran community got to work locating Veatch in just a matter of days.

"It means a whole lot that our community cares so much about our veterans," she said. "This could’ve gone in the trash.”

Veatch said finding out her dad receive a Bronze Star showed her father was not only her hero, but a hero to others.

"He did so much and we didn’t know,” she said.

Gonzalez said finding the medal and getting it to Murotani’s family felt like something he was meant to do.

“I lost my mom two weeks ago as well so maybe that was her telling me to do go," he said. "I never thought I would do something like this, it was awesome.”

While she may not know all the details of her father’s service, Veatch said she now feels a little closer to truly understanding just how much of a hero he was.

“To know that he did great things when he was in the army and to know just a little bit more about my dad even after his passing is, it means a lot,” she said.

Turning to Gonzalez, through tears, Veatch said, “Me and my family we can’t thank you enough for trying to find us."

Murotani’s tombstone will be updated right below the dates to now include the Bronze Star, one of the few valor honors recognized on tombstones her a the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

