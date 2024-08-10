Farmers Market: Find food and healthy meal planning in one spot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — It's National Farmers Week and to support local farms by increasing access to fresh food.

The event, hosted by CAP-K includes food demonstrations and overall healthy living options.

CalFresh Healthy Living is hosting a National Farmers Market Weeks Resource Fair. The event aims to uplift local farmers and farmers' markets. It will provide accessibility to fresh fruits and vegetables, local resources, and food demonstrations.

CalFresh will offer a bonus to EBT card users who spend $15 at the market

The fair will take place at the F St. Farmers Market from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We want to encourage you to make your meals don't go to a store and buy a packaged item. You've probably got 15 ingredients in it choose something simple and get the ingredients themselves just get the vegetables just get the fruit just get some seasoning and spices and turn it into something that's going to be healthy," said April Verhof.

CAP-K is working with the F Street Farmers' Market to provide an affordable and nutritious option for residents.

Officials with Cal Fresh say people using an EBT card will receive a bonus if they spend 15 dollars at the market.

Market Match will give them an additional 15 dollars in food.

Another incentive to eat healthy fresh locally grown food. Daniel McGrath a gardener and vendor for the event, shares with me how buying locally sourced food sourced is what's best for anyone's diet.

"I don't want food that's been on a ship for five months and then you know you cut it open and it's no good so that's the advantage of having farmers' markets"

Officials tell me that as of 2020... 14.3 of adults in Kern County were food insecure, compared to 10.5% nationwide, and 9.1% in California.

A staggering 78% of Kern County adults are overweight or obese according to CalFresh Healthy Living a nutrition education program with CAPK, Health educator Jose Caballero explains.

"I do want people to understand that food insecurity is not only being able to have food or have an abundance of food. It's also nutrition security as well. "

The K Street farmers market in partnership with CapK will provide ways for locals to gain the resources they need while providing activities, resources, prizes, and more to encourage healthy ways to save.

Janelle Gore wants to share with every one, "Come out early to beat that heat and be able to just take advantage of the resources that are here for the community"

The event will be held Saturday from 7:45 to noon at the "F Street" farmer's market.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

