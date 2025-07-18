Farmworkers strike for dignity amid immigration raids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Farmworkers across California have launched a strike called "Huelga Para La Dignidad" or "Strike for Dignity" in response to ongoing immigration raids targeting agricultural communities.

"This is a grassroots effort, farmworkers who wanted to rise and be heard," said Flor Martinez Zaragoza, an activist and former farmworker from San Jose.

The strike, which began after a press conference held Monday at La Placita Olvera in Los Angeles, comes as a direct response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations throughout California and nationwide.

"All of this is a result of the raids that have been happening all over the country and once Camarillo was hit at the capacity it was hit and the amount of families separated and then of course the death of Jaime, farmworkers just accelerated these efforts," Martinez Zaragoza said.

She was referring to Jaime Alanis, a farmworker who died following an ICE raid in Camarillo – an incident that many workers describe as the breaking point.

The striking workers are making specific demands. "They're demanding dignity, they're demanding a pathway to citizenship, they're demanding an end to the raids," Martinez Zaragoza said.

As part of their action, organizers are calling on the public to boycott grocery stores in solidarity with the striking workers. While Martinez Zaragoza estimates about 2,000 farmworkers statewide are participating, the United Farm Workers Union based in Kern County has opted not to join the strike.

Tania Lopez, a Bakersfield farmworker and mother of four, is among those participating. She says fear has spread throughout agricultural communities due to the raids.

"I have small hope, I'd really like for there to be a change. Some of us work year to year, we don't have criminal history, yeah, we're in a country that people say is not ours, but we're here working, trying to make a living," Lopez said.

Lopez, who learned about the strike through social media, explained that while she hasn't personally been affected by the raids, some of her friends have had their families torn apart.

"It's sad, going to work and not knowing if you'll be coming back home," Lopez said.

The strike is scheduled to end Friday, with organizers urging community members to be mindful about where they spend their money during this period.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

