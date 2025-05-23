Federal budget bill draws sharp criticism from Kern County healthcare advocates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new federal budget bill passed by the U.S. House is drawing sharp criticism from healthcare workers and community advocates in Kern County, who say the cuts could leave thousands of vulnerable residents without access to food and healthcare.



A new federal budget bill passed by the U.S. House is drawing sharp criticism from healthcare workers and community advocates in Kern County, who say the cuts could leave thousands of vulnerable residents without access to food and healthcare.

Local Congressman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, who voted in favor of the bill, said it will slash the federal deficit by more than $1.5 trillion, protect small businesses and secure vital programs.

But that’s not how everyone sees it.

“There will be a human cost. It’s legitimately heartbreaking,” said Dr. Matthew Beare of Clinica Sierra Vista.

Medical providers are raising alarms about potential Medicaid cuts. Beare, who leads the street medicine team at Clinica Sierra Vista, said nearly all of his unhoused patients rely on Medicaid.

“This could be a death blow to street teams,” he said. “Without funding, we simply can’t sustain the care they depend on.”

Meanwhile, local Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, defended the legislation, stating that it preserves programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) while blocking what he called “the largest tax hike in America.”

But the proposed changes worry some at the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

“This will impact a lot of our clients,” said Savannah Oates, Advocacy Manager for CAPK.

Under the bill, able-bodied adults without dependents would face stricter work requirements to remain eligible for food assistance. Oates said CAPK is already working to fill the gap by directing residents to resources through its 211 hotline.

“The majority rely on services that are now on the chopping block, especially SNAP,” Oates said. “It’s just going to prolong the process for our clients to get what they need. And so the gap period’s going to be longer to get what they need in instances that they rely on every single day.”

Beare added that reduced access to healthcare is a known contributor to homelessness — and warned that the bill could worsen an already growing crisis in the region.

“I don’t understand how our representatives could vote for this,” he said. “Like, they know that half the people in Kern County rely on this.”

The bill now heads to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain. In the meantime, local organizations urge residents in need to call 211 or reach out for assistance.

