Feline Trapper: Local woman sets traps to prevent overpopulation of feral cats

she sets up traps to prevent the overpopulation of feral cats. Trapping animals is a temporary solution due to overcrowded shelters and lack of funds.



Jessica McConnell, a volunteer with Critters Without Litters sets up her traps in the morning and at night.

She said it started with a dead kitten and as she explored the neighborhood, McConnell and her kids came across more animals in need McConnell says, "You can't just walk up and grab a cat and say hey I'm gonna help you and take you to get spayed or neutered so you don't keep having babies all over the streets"

Now she sets up and makes her traps using money out of her pocket, she adds, "So the only way to get them is these human traps."

McConnell tells me that one of the many challenges is people not understanding what traps are.

"If you see a trap in your neighborhood and you're wondering what it is it's probably one of us out in the community trying to get some cats in to get fixed, so the population stops growing."

Vicky Thrasher, Executive Director of Critters without Litters, says the overpopulation of Farrell cats is a problem throughout Kern County and that trapping can ease that issue if done properly.

Thrasher tells me,"These cats that are out in the community that are owner-less if we don't get those cats fixed they just going to make more cats"

The dumping of animals has caused concerns for organizations like Critters Without Litters and places like Pet Smart when it comes to the lack of resources available to find a home for strays.

"There are way too many cats there way too many There are people I go across social media and you will find people whether it's next-door Facebook or Instagram, Craigslist, there are tons of people out there who are trying to give away cats," Thrasher explains.

Jessica says she helps those in the community like Connie, who has seen an influx of cats in her neighborhood and doesn't know what to do.

"Without trapping we wouldn't be able to catch as many cats to get them spayed or neutered."

Due to overcrowded shelters, she says trapping animals is a temporary solution since organizations and community members aren't seeing the funds needed to help.

