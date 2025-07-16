Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fernando Jara pleads not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fernando Jara, the husband of 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon, arraigned on charges of making criminal threats, child cruelty, and resisting arrest.

According to Perez's chief of staff Christian Romo, Jara experienced a mental health crisis and Perez called for mental health officials to respond. According to police, Jara began making threats enough to warrant a call for law enforcement.

A brief SWAT callout and mental health specialists were needed to take Jara into custody.

Jara was arraigned on one felony charge of threatening with intent to terrorize, as well as misdemeanor willful cruelty to a child and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court July 21.

