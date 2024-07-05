Festivities at the annual Bakersfield City 4th of July Fireworks Show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a day to celebrate our independence and throughout the country, Americans are gearing up for fun and fireworks including here at the Park at Riverwalk where the city will host it's annual fireworks show.



While the fireworks don't get underway until 9 p.m. there's plenty to do up until then. DJ Pantomine is performing, there's a beer garden and vendors set up.

Bakersfield Police will start closing down access to Aera Park and the Kern River bike trail at Calloway and Jewetta starting at 8 p.m., as well as parts of Stockdale and Buena vista near the park.

We also want to remind everyone this evening that while they're having fun, whether it's out at the show or at home, please be safe, stay hydrated, and have a happy 4th of July.

