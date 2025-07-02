Fiesta Food & Meat Market #1 is back in business right in time for the fourth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In 2024 the Flower St. location was burned down forcing the company to solely operate out of their second location. The owners stayed resilient & aimed for the reopening to be the weekend of the 4th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The original Fiesta Food and Meat Market was burnt down allegedly by a homeless person last year. Causing them to close up shop on flower street and operate solely through their Columbus location. Just in time for the 4th they are ready to open their doors backs to the community.

This location has been in operation since the late 80s and in 2024 an alleged homeless person burned down their establishment. Danny Azua has been working at the meat market for seven years. He tells me the incident set their business back.

Danny Azua Fiesta Food & Meat Market Cook said "On November 27, 2024 the store caught on fire during the night. A homeless person was starting a fire and it caught onto the building. It caused us to close for close to a year."

David Aleman Fiesta Food & Meat Market Butcher said "It was bad, a lot of us didn't have work for a few months. Luckily are second location was up and running before the fire started."

The business prides themselves on fresh slow cooked food. Starting early in the morning cooking each piece thoroughly for their customers.

"It was important to us to bring the store back so we can help our community. Bringing the meat, BBQ, and taqueria back, its so much good stuff here. Unfortunately the community had to miss out for almost a year." said Azua

The remodel took around four to five months, with community members helping along the way.

Louis Cebreros Owner of Ability Construction said "It felt great, I grew up over there, went to school there, and would stop by this store when I was a kid everyday. Now I was able to work on it and bring it back to life. Seeing this now especially with us being a newer company this was one of our biggest projects. It meant a lot to help."

The owners and associates are happy to be back in business and continue their service to the community of East Bakersfield.

Their grand reopening will be on Friday July 4th. They will have deals on their meats and specials throughout the store.

