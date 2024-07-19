Financial incentives to save water during the summer Bakersfield heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Turf Program looks to save water during the summer heat, and has financial motivators to get people to take part.



23ABC spoke with The City of Bakersfield who says that the City of Bakersfield's Turf replacement program is seeing growth.

The City of Bakersfield is seeing 12.25% savings in 2024 in the Turf replacement project.

Plants in some areas of Bakersfield have been replaced with drought resistant ones, another way to save water.

In the state of California there have been many droughts over the years.

Due to that, the city of Bakersfield wants to ensure people continue to save water.

Replacing your yard with Turf could be a place to start, and there are financial motivators.

"The nice thing about this program is you can get the rebate for replacing that turf so you get a little money back for just doing the project in general once you do that your water usage drops."

With the program offering lawn replacement with drought tolerant water smart landscaping per square foot.

June 2023 through May 2024 the City's Water Resources Department reported that customers reduced their water use every month besides January 2024 compared to same months in 2020. Which customers saved 12.25% in 2024 the city of Bakersfield says.

To get started all you need to know is how much lawn you are going to get replaced and the property you're changing so you can find out how much it will cost.

"We took out all the plant life that was there and replaced it with drought tolerant plants and landscaping and reduced our water use. Just for the exact same reason, we want to just save money on water and maintenance and those types of things and it makes a big difference."

With the city using this project for its mediums, entry ways to apartments, developments, and they believe this program will save the city money.

