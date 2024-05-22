FINANCIAL TROUBLE: Barrington's Jamaican Kitchen at risk of shutting down

Video shows Barrington Lewis cooking at his restaurant.

Barrington Lewis, the owner of Barrington's Jamaican Kitchen says his business has been struggling financially with close to $30,000 in debt, but quitting isn't an option, and he'll do what he can to stay open.

Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen is a taste of Jamaica right here in Bakersfield, but economic hardships mean this business is at risk of shutting down.

This island oasis rings up orders and serves up a taste of Jamaican delicacies in the middle of this shopping center in Bakersfield.

“It’s not just cooking for me," Barrington Lewis, the owner, said. "It’s a whole lot deeper than that. I feel like I’m the Jamaican Ambassador.”

He represents Jamaican culture in the kitchen.

“We have to do it the way we do it back home; otherwise, it’s not authentic," he said while chopping up green onions.

Everyday he cooks up traditional meals for his customers.

“I believe in my seasoning,” Lewis laughed.

He does all of this while dealing with hidden challenges.

“They’re not seeing anything other than good food and smiles,” he said.

Lewis tells me in his seven years owning his restaurant, he’s never received a bank loan, which forced him to pursue merchant cash advances, costing him as much as $300 a day.

Because of the growth in expenses, he couldn’t afford his PGE bill and they shut off his power.

“This powers the whole building,” he said pointing to the generator.

He’s turned to a generator for power and the city of Bakersfield for funding.

Under the Entrepreneurship Grant Program, the city awarded Lewis with $10,000 to keep going, but he says he needs another $25 to $30,000 to break even.

“The state of minority and black-owned businesses is simply strained,” Edward Robinson, the president of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce said.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, black-owned businesses were met with a 41% loss during the pandemic.

Those challenges continue to impact Kern County where minority-owned businesses to make up just over 3000 businesses out of more than 10,000 in the area.

“They really struggle in the access to the capital, the access to the steps to secure stronger financial positions,” Robinson said.

Even with the financial hardship, Lewis continues to look ahead.

“My goal is to have several of these, not just around Kern County, but around the state of California and probably beyond that, but it starts right here,” he smiled.

Lewis tells me shutting down is worst case scenario, and he’ll do everything he can to keep his business open.

You can find more information on how to support Lewis here.



