Fireworks safety concerns rise as July 4th approaches in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fireworks injuries and fires are a growing concern in California, with the state accounting for 22% of nationwide fireworks injuries last year.

Every year on July 4th, the skies light up with fireworks — a tradition many Americans celebrate. But for some Bakersfield residents, it can quickly turn dangerous.

Centennial High School cheerleader Haylee Hood knows the risks all too well.

While she's selling fireworks this season, her family had a frightening experience.

"When they threw them away, like a couple of hours later, our trash can was on fire. Trying to put it out, my brother stepped on the remains and burned his foot," Hood said.

Injuries like Hood's brother's aren't uncommon. Dr. Eebrahim Oomerje says he sees an uptick in firework-related burns every July — especially from illegal fireworks.

"With illegal fireworks, there are no safety regulations. They can explode in your hand or in unexpected ways. They can send out super-hot fragments over a distance — imagine a child getting one of those in the eye," Oomerje said.

According to Kaiser Permanente, between June 16 and July 19 of last year, fireworks led to 11 deaths nationwide. More than 14,000 people visited emergency rooms, with 10,000 injuries reported. 22% of those injuries came from California alone.

As a father of three, Dr. Oomerje says safety starts at home — and he's strict about it.

"I don't let my kids use sparklers because they burn really hot. I genuinely don't recommend them. If kids are using anything like that, they need close supervision. They often play with sparklers like swords and scare other children," Oomerje said.

He recommends only using legal fireworks, knowing where they come from, preparing a bucket of water nearby, and seeking emergency care immediately if an injury occurs — to avoid long-term damage or scarring.

But for some families, safety isn't the only concern. Mothers like Chellie Malle worry about fire risks and litter in their backyards.

"The grass is all dry and dead — it makes me nervous. I worry my house is going to catch on fire, and we might not even notice because it's late," Malle said.

Malle says fireworks are often set off in residential areas because there aren't enough designated places to enjoy them safely.

"I guess there needs to be more of, 'Oh, you can go to this place — this is a safer option.' If people knew about it, that might be better than everyone trying to hide them," Malle said.

Fireworks booths are popping up around Bakersfield—just remember to check the label on the back of each firework to make sure you're buying legal and safe products.

I've been walking through our neighborhoods talking with residents about their fireworks concerns as the holiday approaches. Many shared stories similar to the Hood family's experience, highlighting the need for greater awareness in our community.

