Former co-defendant sentenced for involvement in the murder of 5-year-old Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A day after Jonathan Knight was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Kason Guyton, his former co-defendant Jeremy King was sentenced for his part in the crime.

King accepted a plea deal in exchange for testifying in Knight’s trial. In exchange for his testimony, King received a sentence of six years in prison and time served. According to probation, King is credited with 2,140 days served and will be released on January 2, 2025.

King said on the stand that he drove the car the night the five year old was killed, but didn’t know exactly what Knight was planning to do.

According to the prosecution, on February 23, 2017, Knight and King were involved in an altercation at The Valley Plaza Mall with a rival gang. The prosecution argued Knight, a documented West Side Crips member, was looking to retaliate.

During the trial, the defense argued that King was the one who planned to do something. Evidence and testimony showed King switching cars with a woman and apparently getting rid of the gun later that night.

Kason had been in the back seat of a car with his brother, 7-year-old Bryan Guyton Jr. His mother’s boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, was driving.

Prosecutor Eric Smith argued that Knight knew Vercher as a member of the East Side Crips and recognized him driving. Surveillance video showed the moment shots were fired out of one car to the other.

Kason was shot and killed while his brother was injured in the leg.

Following the sentencing Wednesday, King was remanded back into custody.

