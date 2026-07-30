Former CSUB basketball assistant coach sentenced to 4 years in pimping and child pornography case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kevin Mays, the former assistant basketball coach at California State University, Bakersfield, was sentenced to four years in a pimping and child pornography case Thursday morning.

Mays was sentenced to four years plus restitution and court fees. Mays will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life as a result of being convicted of possession of child pornography.

Mays received 660 days credit towards his sentence for time served during court proceedings and good behavior.

Mays was arrested in September of 2025 and arraigned on charges of pimping, pandering, possession of assault weapons, and drug possession, according to court records.

Just days later, Mays was also arraigned on charges of possession of child pornography.

Mays took a plea deal on July 1 where he pled no contest to pimping, possession of child or youth pornography, and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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