Former Liberty High quarterback Jordan Love makes Monday Night Football debut

Video shows Jordan Love highlights in the NFL, Love playing at Liberty high school, and Green Bay Packers 2020 Draft selection

Jordan Love, the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers began his football career in Bakersfield at Liberty High School, and his former coach says he saw Love develop the skills it took to play at the highest level.

Excitement in the Jordan Love era continues on Monday.

Love made his Monday Night Football debut, and it’s been a long time coming.

Leading the Green Bay Packers for his first year as QB1, Love took on his head coach’s challenge to find one thing to work on outside of his regular routine.

“The biggest thing that I can do to help all those stats is just finding those completions," Love said in a press conference. "You talked about those deep balls down field, and I think there’s a time and place and knowing when to pull the trigger.”

Before the big stage of primetime, Love shined under the local lights, playing for the varsity team at Liberty High School.

His senior year, Love played 12 games, throwing for more than 2,100 yards with 8 touchdowns.

“He had the intangibles, to watch him grow and mature from the time he left here to what he did in college. It was a thing of beauty,” Bryan Nixon, his former head coach at Liberty said about the quarterback.

It’s early standout performances like his 49 to 17 victory over Frontier High School that season, earning him the title of 23ABC's athlete of the week, paving the way for his NFL career.

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers selected Love in their first round pick.

“I mean sitting there at his house on draft day, and watching his name get called,” Nixon remembered. “It was pretty awesome to watch from where he came to where he’s going to go play in the NFL with the best of the best.”

Coach Nixon texts Love every game day to encourage him and remind him about the support system behind him.

It was a grudge match between Jordan love and the Packers against former teammate Davante Adams and the Raiders in Las Vegas, a game three years in the making after Love backed up behind the Packer's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I know it was frustrating for him to sit for three years behind Aaron Rodgers, but it was so good for him in the same breath because he got to learn from one of the best ever,” Nixon said.

Coach Nixon believes the time under Rodgers helped Love to play the mature football he’s playing now, and love expects to continue learning each game.

“I think all of those things will improve the more reps I get, the more comfortable I get, but it’s like I said, all learning situations," Love explained. "I think the completion percentage will keep going up, but I’m going to push myself to keep finding those completions and getting those positive plays.”

