Former news anchors and friends remember beloved anchor and weatherman Rusty Shoop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 40 years ago, Rusty Shoop began his television career right here in Bakersfield in our studios at KERO. After his passing from cancer Tuesday, former news team members are remembering the cherished memories they have.



The former news and weather anchor began his career and Bakersfield alongside legend Burleigh Smith in 1984 and before long the two became household names.

Eventually he found his way back inside KERO Studios in 2008 once again ringing a new generation of journalist to Bakersfield.

“It was sort of growing up in the business, but I had two of the best mentors in the world with Burleigh and Rusty,” said former KERO anchor Robin Mangrin-Scott.

When she began her career at 23ABC, Rusty Shoop took her under his wing.

“When got the call to become an anchor at Channel 29, that’s one of the times that I’ve ever heard of a weatherman becoming an anchorman,” Mangrin-Scott.

Shoop had a unique charm that connected with viewers throughout Kern County and caught the eyes of every other news station in town. Eventually, he made his way over to the NBC affiliate in in 1991 where he spent around a decade before transitioning into a news anchor for the CBS affiliate.

“This is a picture of me, Greg Kerr the sportscaster Channel 29, managing editor of Channel 29 Wayne Lancey, and Rusty anchor,” said former news anchor Don Clark.

Clark worked the desk alongside Shoop at the CBS affiliate, but his favorite memories happened off the desk.

“He loved his golf, he loved his music,” Clarke said. “He loved the Lord Jesus and he made Bakersfield and Kern County a lot more fun place to be.”

“When you’re in the newsroom, they can get stress I’ll get very tense which you always had Rusty,” said former KERO anchor and news director Todd Karli.

His ability to connect with audiences in and out of the newsroom was not only due to charm, but the love he had for his community. After leaving news he stayed active and local events, even coming back from Music Media Jam to help raise funds for local cancer patients.

After his retirement from news, he spent many years with his family, enjoying the coast out at Morro Bay, practicing guitar and sharing memories with friends and loved ones.

“There are a lot of people that you know, you meet in your life throughout your careers and there are very few who have left along impression on your heart,” Mangrin-Scott said. “And Rusty was one of those.”

Shoop is survived by his wife four children nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

