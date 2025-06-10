Frankie the pup recovers from severe chemical burns now seeking a forever home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — FosterTales has been caring for Frankie, who is now ready for adoption after months of recovery.



Rescue efforts highlight a troubling trend of injury and abandonment among Great Pyrenees in Kern County.

Courtney Clerico, founder of FosterTales, has rescued over 400 Great Pyrenees, noting an increase in injuries.

Community support is crucial for fostering and adopting these dogs to prevent euthanasia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may remember Frankie, a six month old dog.

She's a great Pyrenees that was dumped and left at the doorsteps of the Bakersfield Animals Care Center with the care of FosterTales.

Erin Clerico who has been fostering Frankie for 4 months tells me he'll miss Frankie but wants her to find a permanent home.

"She's very happy to meet everybody and meet other dogs and so you just need to get ready to have a dog that's really easy going and that a really loving dog."

Rescued by Courtney Clerico, Frankie at just 3 months old is one out of many dogs in Kern County dumped on the streets.

This case was different as she was found with severe chemical burns.

Courtney Clerico says, "A lot of great Pyrenees especially the puppies I'm rescuing have injuries of some kind that make you wonder were they inflicted by humans?"

Clerico tells me since 2023 she has pulled around 400 Great Pyrenees from the shelters as they grow big and take up shelter space, which has led to this breed of dog being euthanize more often.

As she rescues, she's seen higher rates of injuries on them compared to other dogs.

"There were another couple of dogs that we rescued that had BB gun pellets stuck in their skin like they had grown in as they healed so something is going on with really specific instances with this breed of dog."

As this ongoing concern continues to rise, it has left a lack of space for the Clericos to foster.

They are looking for community support to foster and home these dogs after their healing.

Erin Clerico says, "If you can have a dog right now and you've been dreaming of having one. It's time to adopt that dog they need us more than ever right now."

For more information on adopting or fostering you can click here to Foster Tales website.

