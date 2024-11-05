Free rides to the polls offered in Kern County by local organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two local organizations are supporting those in the community that don't have transportation to go to the voting polls.



NAACP and Dolores Huerta Action Plan are offering free rides to polling stations in Kern County.

NAACP provides a $40 voucher for rides with the code 'NAACP VOTE 24'.

Dolores Huerta Action Plan has been canvassing Kern County, reaching 20,000 people.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The NAACP is one of the groups partnering with Lyft to take people to the polls on election day.

Patrick Jackson NAACP President says, "This is about offering the community free rides to the polls, you know that in our economy things can be just a little bit tough."

Even though the NAACP has been offering rides since the civil rights movement, Jackson tells me that the community can get a 40 dollar voucher to the polls and back through the Lyft app.

Jackson explains, "You just go ahead and go into your Lyft app, find your polling site that you're going to go to, put in the code NAACP VOTE 24."

The other group offering this same service is the Dolores Huerta Action Plan.

Noe Garcia has been working with his team that continues to canvas all over Kern County reaching 20,000 people.

Gracia Dolores Huerta Action Plan Field Director, "These last few weeks we've been offering rides to the polls if folks need additional support completing their ballots or if they need additional support going to the elections office."

Dolores Huerta Action Plan organizers say they are scheduling people in and taking people in the community all across Kern County if they need assistance on how to and where to vote.

Gracia,"Trying to pick up as many people as possible, take them to their nearest polling place or the elections office if they need to register to vote."

NAACP and Dolores Huerta Action Plan are offering their services through November 4th through the 5th.

You can contact Dolores Huerta Action Plan at the number 661-573-4011.

