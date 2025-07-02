Fresno Diocese files for bankruptcy amid sexual abuse claims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno filed for bankruptcy Tuesday amid 153 clergy abuse claims, with victims' attorneys alleging the 14-month delay was a strategic move to avoid trials.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, more than a year after announcing its intention to do so. The filing comes as the diocese faces 153 claims of sexual abuse by clergy.

Attorneys for victims claim the diocese purposely delayed the bankruptcy filing for 14 months as a strategic move.

"Over 12 cases—individual cases that were set to be jury trials to be sent back to Fresno County Superior Court for a jury to decide those cases as to what happened and how much the survivor was due for damages, for the harm that they suffered all their life, those cases were all stopped," Rick Simons, attorney for abuse victims, said.

The filing came just one day after the court motioned to investigate what was causing the diocese to hold off on filing for bankruptcy for about 14 months.

Simons suggests the delay may have had ulterior motives.

"I want to know what was happening during those 14 months. Were assets being moved out, so that they wouldn't be subject to the bankruptcy, they could be hidden from the survivors," Simons said.

Bishop Joseph V. Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno announced the bankruptcy filing, framing it as necessary for addressing abuse claims while maintaining church operations.

"I am convinced that this is the only path that will allow us to handle claims of sexual abuse with compassion that is fair and equitable while simultaneously ensuring the continuation of ministry within our diocese," Reverend Brennan said.

The bishop also pledged an ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals.

"As your bishop, I will strive to maintain the highest standards for the protection of the vulnerable and our youth, and I will do my best to confront allegations of abuse or any wrongdoing with diligence and care," Reverend Brennan said.

When contacted by 23ABC, a spokesman for the Fresno Diocese declined to comment on the allegations of deliberate delay.

According to Simons, the bankruptcy filing further delays any potential compensation for victims of alleged abuse.

