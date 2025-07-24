One year after the Borel Fire, Kern County community continues recovery efforts

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — One year after the devastating Borel Fire tore through Havilah, the mountain town is still rebuilding from what officials call the biggest wildfire in Kern County history.

The fire destroyed approximately 220 structures, including 150 homes, leaving many residents displaced and facing the difficult task of rebuilding their lives.

"Unfortunately, we're not strangers to wildfires in Kern County, but the Borel Fire was the biggest one in our history. Getting a first-hand look at how somebody's life got destroyed is bad, it's devastating," said Aaron Falk, President and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation.

Falk said his team went into Havilah to assess the damage while flames still raged in surrounding areas.

"And the only standing structure is a fireplace, and you just know that somebody's entire existence got wrecked by this thing," Falk said.

The Kern Community Foundation donated approximately $183,000 to support recovery efforts, distributing funds to several nonprofits, including United Way.

"Whether it was winter clothing, we also provided hygiene kits, appliances for the families that lost their house and everything, and were displaced into other communities," said Sofia Calero Mejia from United Way.

The American Red Cross also received support, establishing three shelters in Lake Isabella, Tehachapi, and Ridgecrest.

"We provided cots, blankets, warm meals, and lots of support, nursing, mental health, spiritual care, and caring volunteers," said Cindy Huge, Public Information Officer for the American Red Cross Kern Chapter.

Huge said they spent 18 days on the ground helping displaced residents find both temporary and permanent housing.

One resident helped by the Red Cross expressed relief: "I don't have to worry about anything right now, except waiting for what is going to happen with the fire. I don't have to worry about my pets, they provided everything I needed just in case I didn't bring it."

Another resident added: "I'm here with my dog, they even accept the dogs, and I'm happy, I mean I'm sad because of the fire, and I might act a little bit silly, but I'm happy."

Despite the positive impact of volunteers, Huge recalled a particularly emotional encounter when visiting Havilah. She met a man outside what was once his home who repeatedly told her team that he had lost everything.

"So I asked him, 'What do you mean by that?' and he said, 'My wife died a year ago from cancer and now I'm alone,' and I said, 'You're not alone because the American Red Cross is here, and we will help you through this.' It was hard to pull it together, but I got into the car after he left, and I cried. I thought that could be anybody," Huge said.

One year later, recovery efforts continue. Falk noted that because the LA fires that broke out in January this year were larger, those areas received more attention from the state government to streamline rebuilding efforts.

"The people will bounce back, I don't know if the community will come back, the people are pretty tough," Falk said.

Falk said the Kern Community Foundation continues to donate to organizations supporting those impacted by the Borel Fire and encourages affected families to stay strong.

"When you have an act of god like this, you may never understand why something happened, but to know the county has your back, the government has got your back locally, not every area has that, hopefully that's appreciated," Falk said.

For those wanting to support the Kern Community Foundation in their efforts to help those impacted by the Borel Fire, Falk says there is still work to be done and encourages people to reach out to the foundation.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

