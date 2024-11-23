Frontier Titans win their first Football Championship against the BHS Drillers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Frontier High School came into the CIF Central Section Football Championships determined to bring their first championship home to their fans. They did exactly that against BHS, ending with 31-14.



First football championship in school history.

The Titans stopped the Drillers from scoring until the 4th quarter.

The Titans are continuing their season in the CIF State Playoffs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s Friday Night Football in Kern County. The Frontier Titans vs the Bakersfield Drillers in the CIF Central Section Football Championships. I’m Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Both teams are from the City of Bakersfield and are ready to leave their mark on Friday’s night game.

The Frontier Titans came to BHS field determined to win the CIF Central Section Championships. In the first quarter alone, they had two touchdowns to start off the game.

Chris Bandy Head Coach for the Frontier Titans said “I think its huge for our kids to be here, our school culture to have this opportunity. I am really proud of them and the fight they showed us to get here.”

Fans were surprised about the turnout of the game, some started off driller fans and towards the end of the night became titan fans.

“Man we got to go into the off season, ready to go. Get bigger and stronger and faster that’s what the off season is for.” said Rashaan Shehee Head Coach for Bakersfield Drillers.

The drillers came into this game 11-1 in the season while Frontier was 8-4. The Titans ended the game with a score of 31 to 14. Excited that they made history tonight.

Kobie Watson Junior Receiver for Frontier Titans said “Well, we were preparing the whole week. We know how big this game was going to be. How we were going to come into this, how it’s an in-town game how they are. So, we just had to stay focused, mindset. Throughout the whole week I think the biggest things was discipline, keeping our head straight and locking into the game. Of course, when we came out here its game time. We were locked in!”

This was the final game of the season for the Drillers. As the Frontier Titans are moving forward to the CIF State Playoffs. For 23 ABC I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

