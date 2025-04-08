Give Big Kern event promotes local nonprofits and community support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Give Big Kern initiative returns, offering residents a chance to donate to their favorite local nonprofits while enjoying a community event at River Walk Park.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You can give back to your favorite local non-profits by participating in Give Big Kern. This event has raised millions of dollars for local non-profits.

Give Big Kern is back, which means you can now donate to your favorite local non-profit.

The Kern Community Foundation says its mission is growing the community and growing philanthropy.

Since 2016, Give Big Kern has raised millions of dollars from thousands of donors for hundreds of local non-profits.

Aaron Falk is the president and CEO of Kern Community Foundation, and he says non-profit strengthening is one of their initiatives. "We average 135 non-profits in Give Big Kern. They touch every single thing you can think of in Kern County, whether it's helping out seniors or critters, or the Kern River, whether it's other environmental issues, we could be looking at food insecurity, helping farm workers, there's a non-profit for anything in Kern County."

One of those non-profits who will be benefiting is the Kern Dance Alliance.

Andrea Hansen is the executive director for KDA, and she says supporting non-profits is important by recognizing the value and the worth the non-profits serve within the communities. "Non-profits in Kern County are the heart and soul of our community, and from healthcare, to education, to the arts, we all work together to ensure we're uplifting people in our communities."

Give Big Kern is a chance for non-profits to earn unrestricted dollars that go directly into their bank accounts.

"Give Big Kern is great. This is what Kern County is all about, and we take care of each other here." Falk said.

Saturday, May 3rd will be Give Big at the Park. The event will take place at the Park at River Walk. There will be at least 70 non-profit tables, as well as giveaways and prizes. 23 ABC is a proud sponsor of Give Big Kern.

You can donate online by visiting GiveBigKern.org.

