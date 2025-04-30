GIVE BIG KERN: Y2L Empowering students through community support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Youth 2 Leaders is participating in Give Big Kern to raise funds that support low-income and underrepresented students in preparing for and succeeding in college.



The Give Big Kern Event Is Just Around the Corner, and One Local Nonprofit Tells Me How Donating Could Help Them.

Since 2016, Give Big Kern has raised millions of dollars from thousands of donors for hundreds of local nonprofits.

One of these nonprofits is Youth 2 Leaders Education Foundation (Y2L). This organization aims to help low-income and underrepresented students plan and pay for college.

"If we serve more students, I think that could make a really big impact in our community." Paola Caballero said.

Paola Caballero was once a student with Y2L and now works for the organization as a program coordinator. She says that as a former student, she’s grateful for Y2L’s mentorship—not only for helping her get into college, but for showing her the importance of community. "We really mean it when we say we are well-versed in our community. We're always looking at how to make things better, how we can open doors for other people. We don't just take care of those within the foundation—we want to take care of our entire community."

Gabriel Adame is the President and CEO of Y2L.

He says the organization is committed to increasing the number of students pursuing and succeeding in higher education—especially here in Kern County. "Being a nonprofit, we're here for our community. It’s more of a passion than it is just a job. It is my career, but it's my passion to help support students." He said.

Y2L says they would use the funds from Give Big Kern to expand programs like their scholarship program and college readiness program.

Adame adds that all funds raised go directly back to supporting students.

Give Big Kern offers nonprofits the chance to earn unrestricted dollars that go directly into their accounts—providing flexible funding to continue their missions.

Y2L encourages the community to support your favorite local nonprofit by visiting GiveBigKern.org.

"To be able to continue giving—that’s the biggest mission. How can we serve? That’s what I come to work thinking: how can I serve with the opportunity to give." Caballero said.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of Give Big Kern.

You can donate online at GiveBigKern.org or attend the Give Big event!

The Give Big Kern event will be held on May 3rd at The Park at River Walk.

You can learn more about Y2L by visiting their website youth2leaders.org

