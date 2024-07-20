Global outage impacts local businesses in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Airlines, banks, hospitals, and media outlets are among the businesses affected by a technical outage that affected those using CrowdStrike's services and used Microsoft Windows as a host.



Video shows how local businesses managed the worldwide outage caused by a Microsoft CrowdStrike update.

Chances are you or someone you know were impacted by a technology outage, as disruptions continue. Airlines, banks, hospitals, and media outlets are among the businesses affected, including those in Bakersfield.

"We didn't get a lot of sleep," said Grapevine MSP Chief Information Officer Robert Miles. "Ten o'clock hit and we started seeing those servers go offline."

Grapevine MSP Technology Services is the largest managed IT support firm, providing services to enterprises in the Central Valley and one of the many businesses affected by the CrowdStrike outage.

"We just had to respond and log in and try to figure it out which scared all of us because we had no idea why it was going down. We thought that everyone was being attacked or there was some type of hacker attempt," said Miles.

He says were their initial thoughts when they noticed their system servers going offline on Thursday night.

While they investigated what was causing the issue, Miles says they immediately quarantined their site, to secure any data from potential hackers.

And though a cyberattack may also cause an outage, Adaptive Networks CEO Ryan Vanalstein, says it's very different from what happened Thursday night.

"In this scenario, the data is not corrupted, so the device is impacted," said Vanalstein, "While they have to be manually intervened, the data in those systems is still in the same state as it was before."

According to Miles, since none of their clients were operating at the time the servers failed, Miles says none of their clients were impacted.

Like Grapevine MSP, in a statement, Dignity Health says they were affected by the outage and are taking immediate action to restore impacted systems.

Meadows Field Airport also provided 23ABC a statement indicating that as of Friday morning, all systems are working normally and all flights in and out of Meadows Field Airport are unaffected.

23ABC also reached out to CHP and KCSO who said they were not impacted by the outage.

