Greenfield Middle School opens a new gym facility called The Nest

Greenfield introduces a new gym facility called The Nest.

The gym features a main court and additional cross courts for basketball and volleyball.

An indoor/outdoor concession stand.

This is the first gym at Greenfield Middle School which was founded in the 1960's.

Greenfield Middle School has been waiting 60 years for their own gym. That day has finally come.

Greenfield Middle School has been around since the 1960s and has never had a gym to hold P.E. classes, indoor events, or a place to hold pep rallies inside, allowing students to compete on their home court.

District Superintendent Ramon Hendrix was once a student himself at Greenfield Middle School. He’s excited the new gym is finally a reality. “I foresee more athletic competitions. I foresee fine performing arts activities, color guard, drum line. I foresee competition for our free miners group, for Project Lead the Way, career and technical education type activities. So we’re very excited. We see multiple uses for this facility. It will be great for the Greenfield community.” He said.

The school used to have P.E. outside and games at different schools. During adverse weather, students would do outdoor activities in classrooms or the cafeteria. Now, rain or sunshine, they will be able to continue physical activities during the school day.

Gabriela Ortiz is in the 8th grade and she says, “They won’t have to worry about the weather, the air quality, the heat waves or anything in the summer. They can come in here and do it. We can also hold more events now. The color guard students could come in here and practice, hold their competition, and the cheerleaders can too.”

It’s evident students are eager to get in the gym to start making memories with their fellow classmates.

Melina Nunez is also in the 8th grade she says, “It is important because I feel like you could grow more friendships and engage in more activity, more than being outside all day.”

Students also say they are ready for home games, to represent the Eagles, and of course, to open up the concession stand.

Funding came from several different sources, but the biggest contribution was a bond measure that our community voted on and passed.

Superintendent Hendrix says this is the first of three new facilities the district will build at their middle schools, providing athletic, extracurricular, and co-curricular activities for their students.

Greenfield Middle School says they are excited to start using this gym and for all the future activities.

