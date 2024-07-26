Groundbreaking event for affordable senior housing in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's no secret that the cost of living continues to go up in the state of California, but what does that mean for our seniors. A groundbreaking event takes place to give seniors another option for affordable housing.



Community members and public officials gather for the groundbreaking of 4th Street senior apartments.

Speaking to a local senior, she says the importance of her home being close to the senior center as she hopes to move into the apartments when they open within 12 months.

The apartment provides 500 sq. ft. 1 bedroom unit for low income or fixed income seniors.

"Let's hear for the fourth Street apartments!"

Nett Chatman tells me that as she is retiring an looking for an affordable place to live and the soon to be 4th street apartments give her options as she is looking for a place close to the senior center where she volunteers.

"It's right next to the senior building and I come here all the time everyday for exercise cardio lunch and it would be perfect for a senior person like me"

In less than 12 months a new 16-unit complex will be available for low-income and fixed income seniors.

Providing 500 sq. ft. 1 bedroom units complete with vinyl plank flooring and granite counter-tops.

This investment for seniors in central Bakersfield is what Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern & Golden Empire Affordable Housing, Inc. is excited to announce.

"We have a huge need, waiting list for affordable housing. Many seniors and families looking for affordable housing because they can't afford to pay their rent. Rent costs are increasing much faster than incomes are."

He says most seniors spend 50% or 70% of their income on rent.

This makes it difficult for seniors to balance their income.

In the future Housing Authority of the County of Kern & Golden Empire Affordable Housing, Inc. is expecting to continue the rebuilding of the Bakersfield senior center and additional affordable housing with future projects on the way.

"Seeing the needs in the community and they have expressed what they like to see here. Being able to see this come into fruition and actually start construction within the next week is exciting."

Developers say construction should start in about a week and applications will start being accepted a few months before completion.

