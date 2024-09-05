Growing into Mindfulness: Youth Detention Centers see impact

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Mindful Futures Initiative celebrated incarcerated youth on Saturday, honoring their dedication to mindfulness lessons with certifications that mark the beginning of their empowered futures.



The Mindful Futures Initiative (MFI) held a powerful ceremony on Saturday for incarcerated youth who received certification for their dedication to mindfulness. These students are embracing tools to build a brighter future.

“It’s nobody else’s responsibility but our own for how we feel in any given moment,” says Christine McBride, the director of education and a trauma-informed yoga instructor. She explained that she began teaching mindfulness to help her students cultivate inner strength.

“We learn to love ourselves, gain self-esteem, calm down, and focus on the good, not the bad,” says 17-year-old M, who has been taking the classes for two years. She’s working toward becoming an EMT and believes techniques like breathwork and self-affirmations will help her succeed.

“I’ll be in a lot of stressful situations, so even while doing a procedure, I can take a moment to breathe deeply and stay calm,” M continues.

McBride shared that MFI’s program has now expanded to all youth detention centers and camps in Kern County, supported by a team of six instructors. This growth has benefited many, including a 20-year-old student known as Morgan Wallen Jr.

“I imagine a cool color when I breathe in—green—and when I exhale, I imagine yellow, my favorite color. I feel like I’m releasing toxins with each breath,” Morgan explains. He’s been in the program for eight months and says he feels more relaxed and centered after each session.

“It’s a big coping skill. If I’m hyper, it calms me down, slows my heart rate, and gets me right,” he adds.

MFI officials, like McBride, emphasize that mindfulness is key to fostering self-love and acceptance, which are essential before receiving the same from others.

“We’ve had youth who left juvenile hall tell us they’re still practicing mindfulness, and that’s incredibly rewarding,” says Amar Patel, founder of MFI.

For these students, being recognized for their efforts in mindfulness is deeply meaningful and something they’ll carry with them. MFI also shared that some students will move on to Level 2, where they’ll take more classes and work on personal goal-setting outside of the classroom.

