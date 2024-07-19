Habitat for Humanity builds a new ramp for a World War II Veteran

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ray Perkins hasn't been able to leave his house since January. With the help of some local organizations, he now has a ramp to use when wanting to go outside, or heading to the doctors.



Ray Perkins originally needed assistance getting out his house. Due to his front door being 3ft off the ground.

Veterans who are apart of Habitat for Humanity helped build the ramp

Took around a week to finish the project at a cost of $2,300



Ray Perkins is a 99-year-old World War II veteran who hasn't been able to leave his house since January 1st. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Several local veterans with Habitat for Humanity were on a mission Thursday. As they put the finishing touches on a project to make his life a little easier.

Ray's front door is about 3ft above ground. Since he's in a wheelchair getting inside and out can not only be a hassle, but dangerous. That's why Habitat for Humanity took the initiative to build a ramp.

Rebecca Robison The General Contractor for Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire said "Through the actions in the community we got his name, and we were able to come over. We started working last week, and we were able to construct a ramp for him."

Ray is a part of history and he still shows genuine love and care for those who help him.

"I've known him for 30 years, he go by the mailbox and call me hey lady. Such a wonderful man, he always has a smile on his face. He doesn't give up, my goodness gracious he drove a car last year. What more can I say." said his neighbor Joyce Amason.

Ray and wife tell me, that they have been talking about this ramp for years. Now they are beyond grateful for the work that Habitat for Humanity accomplished on Thursday.

Ray Perkins World War II Vet mentioned "It's a beautiful job and it was a beautiful bunch of people who did it. I just cant find the right words to say how thankful I am for it. Got a lot of nice people in Bakersfield!"

The project ran around 2,300, and the veterans of foreign wars post 10859 donated 1,900 of that to help Ray.

"Ray is in the mainstream of kind of people I help. But what makes him special is he's a World War II veteran. That he actually went forward, and participated in the Pacific Theater. As a marine myself that's a hero in my book." said Rebecca.

If you know someoen who needs help please reach out to habitat for humanity at 661-861-8449. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



