Hall Ambulance celebrates new communications center with ribbon-cutting ceremony

After almost three years of being in the works, Hall Ambulance inaugurated its new dispatch center. The new site is named after late employee Nedra E. Thompson for her commitment to serving the community.

After almost three years of being in the works, Hall Ambulance held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the inauguration of its new dispatch center—The Nedra E. Thompson Communications Center.

"For her it was beyond a job and because of that care and concern that she had the EMS crews came to call her "Mama Nedra" because she had that nurturing nature about her," said Mark Corum with Hall Ambulance.

Nedra E. Thompson was a 20-year employee who passed away on May 28, 2022 and is remembered for her soft voice over radio channels and for her genuine care for her colleagues.

"There's no one more fitting to have their name on this building," said Lavonne C. Hall, owner of Hall Ambulance. "This is the only building in the Hall Ambulance system that has a name other than Hall."

Present at the ceremony was Thompson's eldest daughter, Alison Weidenbach who says her mother was passionate about her job.

Weidenbach says she and her family feel honored by how Hall Ambulance is commemorating her mother.

"She loved working here," said Weidenbach. "She was very proud of what she did as a dispatcher and she enjoyed it, so for them to honor her like this is overwhelming, but a wonderful overwhelming feeling."

The new facility features nine workstations, almost double than what it had before. The space accommodates emergency dispatchers, non-medical transportation services, and IT services.

With the new center finally open, Corum says it will allow for better communication between departments within Hall Ambulance.

