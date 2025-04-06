Hands Off Protest in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield community members gather for the "Hands Off" protest, demanding protection for healthcare, Social Security, and civil rights in response to policies from the Trump administration.



The "Hands Off" protest brought together community members in downtown Bakersfield Saturday, allying against policies from the Trump administration. Protesters voiced their demands for the protection of essential services like healthcare, Social Security, and civil rights.

“We are in danger of losing vital services in this community, and people will die,” said Kellie Pollack, a healthcare worker who is deeply concerned about the impact of policy cuts on patients.

Pollack explained that many of her patients, especially those seeking labor and delivery services, rely solely on Medicaid, a service she fears may be cut. “The majority of our patients who receive labor and delivery services only have Medicaid, so that is at risk of disappearing,” Pollack continued.

Donna Soddersimpson, another protester, emphasized that her life depends on services such as Social Security and Medi-Cal. “I will not be able to receive the medication I need, and I will die, that’s the bottom line,” she said.

The protest wasn’t solely focused on healthcare cuts; it also aimed to defend a broader set of rights, including the right to free speech. Enie Fryer, one of the event organizers, highlighted concerns over the Trump administration’s crackdown on student protests on campuses. “Hands off free speech,” Fryer said. “As citizens, it’s our right to protest, and we won’t let that be taken away.”

Fryer added that the protest was about undoing the damage she believes has already been done. “Some people say, ‘It doesn’t affect me. Just give Trump some time,’ but now it is affecting more and more people every day,” Fryer continued.

Not all attendees at the protest were critical of the administration. Pastor Angelo Frazier, for instance, urged for patience. “We’re fighting for our country. So give the process some time, and let’s not jump to conclusions,” he said.

While Frazier supports the right to protest, others, like Benjamin Parsons, feel they can’t afford to wait. “I have a spinal cord injury, and I need to see a doctor. If I can’t afford it, I’m in trouble,” Parsons said, stressing that his reliance on Medicaid makes the stakes even higher. “If they take away Medicaid, I don’t know what I’ll do, I need it.”

Parsons’ concerns are shared by many in Kern County who rely on Medicaid for critical services.

Looking ahead, an upcoming rally featuring Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled for April 15th at Bakersfield’s Dignity Health Center Arena, continuing the fight for healthcare and civil rights.

