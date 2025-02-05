HBCU Caravan brings academic opportunities to Bakersfield students

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — Historically Black Colleges and University Caravan brings scholarship opportunities to students all across Bakersfield.



Kylee Robertson and Semira Dupuch, both high school students, are two of the many students who receive full-ride scholarships.

Students express gratitude and excitement for the chance to attend HBCUs.

The caravan travels across various cities to promote access to higher education for students of all backgrounds.

High school students throughout Bakersfield got the chance to learn about an opportunity to enroll at a historically black college or university.

Theresa Price is the president and CEO of the Historic Black Colleges and Universities caravan that made its way to Bakersfield College on Tuesday.

Some of these accept high school and college students on the spot.

Childhood friends Kylee Robertson and Semira Dupuch are one of many that got scholarships and a full ride to HBCUs.

Kylee Robertson said, "It means a lot because it feels like I've worked so hard for this moment, like grades everything and it all went into this scholarship."

As Bakersfield High School student, Kylee Robertson will be going to Living Stone College to study biology and Stockdale High student Semira Dupuch is off to Benedict University in South Carolina to study criminology with a 100,000-dollar full-ride scholarship.

Semira Dupuch said, "It means a lot to me, I'm very grateful to get the opportunity to be able to leave my home state, I've been here my whole life and I get to experience the other side of living on my own."

Before 1837, Theresa Price tells me Black students weren't able to go to college or a university, so that's how HBCU's originated.

Now the HBCU Caravan travels to the students and their schools to give them the access they wouldn't have had years ago.

Theresa Price said, "Chicago, Miami, North Carolina, we go to Texas, Houston, Dallas, we see the excitement because they are getting accepted on the spot. So we go to Seattle, Portland. We go to all these markets to bring the rich history and legacy."And the journey won't stop anytime soon. Theresa Price said, "So we've been on the road for literally 10 days going to different schools. School districts, cities, with our HBCU Caravan, we have these recruiters on this coach bus."

The HBCU caravan's next stop is at Seaside High School in Monterrey County.



