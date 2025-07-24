Healing through grief at Kids Camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kids Camp is a place where children across Kern County come together to heal and find support when going through grief. I'm Madi Vollmer — join me as I step into the shoes of a camper for the day.

This free camp, hosted by local non-profit Bristol Hospice Foundation, brings together children who’ve lost a loved one. Through play, group activities, and emotional support, they learn healthy ways to cope — and that they’re not alone.

Cindy Lyday is the Executive Director, for the Bristol Hospice Foundation and she says, "Grief is hard for anyone to talk about — even adults — but children don’t always have the language for it. That’s what this camp helps them do. We have professional staff here to help guide them through it when they hit a rough patch."

Sixteen-year-old Joselyn is one of many campers — she’s been attending for four years. She lost her brother in an accident but says camp has made it easier — because she’s surrounded by others who understand. "It was really hard for me to get over it because I was there when it happened. So coming here made a big difference — with all these people I got to talk to." Joselyn said.

Joselyn says she’s grateful for the counselors who helped her learn she can keep going — despite the pain. It’s not just campers who are impacted — the experience stays with the counselors, too.

Nik Crown is the Bereavement Coordinator, for Bristol Hospice at Camp Kids and he says, "My job is equal parts the most fun I’ve ever had and the most heartbreaking — to see the horrific things these kids go through. But then, the next hour, they’re out at the lake, the ‘lake monster’ is flipping their canoes — and they’re just having a blast, connecting with each other."

You can submit a referral for a child you know — or your own — by visiting bristolhospicefoundationca.org and clicking on Kids Camp.

